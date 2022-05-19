Sindh government, NRTC teams to shape up safe city project

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a joint meeting of NRTC and Safe City Authority has constituted their joint group under Chief Secretary (CS) Sohial Rajput to remove all the issues and bottlenecks between the two so that final PC-I of the project could be prepared.

The meeting was specially attended by Federal Defence Production Secretary Lt Gen (retd) Humayun Aziz, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Secretary Home Saeed Mangnijo, Special Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, DG Sindh Safe City Project Maqsood Memon, MD NRTC Brig (retd) Asim Ishfaq, PD Safe City Commodore (R) Raheel Masood, GM South Brig Nayar Abbas, GM Sohail Anjum, Regional Manager Humair Abbas, Sajid Kiyani, Junaid Hafeez aur Fahad Yousaf.

Giving a detailed presentation to the CM, MD NRTC Brigadier (retd) Asim Ishfaq said that the plan to install 10,000 high-definition cameras has been agreed. Out of 10,000 cameras, some of the cameras would have the ability to move around while other cameras would be static.

The entire system would be controlled through a Central Command & Control Centre with three regional command & control centres. There would be surveillance through over 2,000 sites with the ability to analyse facial recognition, crowd and traffic amassing mapping and other features.

The main issue which came under discussion was laying of fiber optic cables for which various roads of the city would be dug up and permission from different utility services of federal, provincial, and local governments, would be a lengthy process. Therefore, utilisation of the PTCL system or any other system came under discussion.

DG Sindh Safe City Project gave his assessment and presented ways to get the project kicked off at the earliest. He also raised the issues of handing over the responsibility of the operation of the entire system to NRTC or any other organisation.

The chief minister, after listening to the entire discussion, constituted a joint committee of Sindh Safe City Authority and NRTC under chief secretary. He directed the chief secretary to hold a few meetings and remove all the issues and bottlenecks so that final PC-I of the project could be made to start the project at the earliest.