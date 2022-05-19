Agencies

Sindh IGP removed over rising terror acts in Karachi

KARACHI – Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Mahar has been removed from his post on the directives of Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah over the ongoing wave of terrorist acts in Karachi.
A notification was issued on Wednesday that Mushtaq Mahar has been directed to report to the establishment division and a BPS-21 officer Dr Kamran Fazal has been given additional charge of the IGP Sindh.
According to sources, the names of Mohsin Butt and Ghulam Nabi Memon have been considered as IG Sindh. “Kamran Fazal will remain IGP until his retirement,” they said.

 

| BPS-21 officer Dr Kamran Fazal has been given additional charge of IGP Sindh

