I remember discussing with my grandmother in my childhood the role of girls in our society. She would always end up saying how difficult it is for girls to live in this society. I would always disagree with her in this regard by telling her that in no way are girls inferior to boys. I used to tell her that girls can equally compete with boys in almost all spheres no matter, whether it is school, college, university, sports and so forth. I frequently argued with her concerning the role of women in our society. However, with each passing day, I have been realizing what she was saying was right.

With each passing day, I have been observing how it is arduous for women to live in this patriarchal society where they have to pay a heavy cost to live their own life. Women are bound to follow up on so-called rules of society where their own security has been always at stake. They have to be subject to the ordeal of harassment at workplaces, schools, colleges and universities. Sadly, they have been seen as culprits if any dreadful incident pertaining to their dignity happens. More desperately, they could not even take their own life decisions and if there emerges any independent woman asking for her rights, then people start badmouthing her.

Even though, the bitter reality is that most people do not see women as human. Women have to endure all the calamities themselves.

We have been living in the 21st century and shamefully, our women are not getting their fundamental rights. They still have not been treated equally and subject to gender biases and barely fulfil their very own dreams. Yet the good news is that there is always room for improvement. We can significantly do improvement by treating them equally and acknowledging their substantial efforts and in this way, we can reduce these societal biases from our society.

NEHA ALI DHAREJO,

Sindh.