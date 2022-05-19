Speedo Bus Service resumes operation between Bahawalpur, Lodhran

BAHAWALPUR – On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, the service of Bahawalpur to Lodhran air-conditioned Speedo bus has been restored on Wednesday.

In this regard, an inauguration ceremony was held in the Farid Gate parking area. Former Federal Minister Engineer Baligh-ur-Rehman, former MPAs Khalid Mehmood Warren, Hasina Begum, Begum Parveen Masood Bhatti, Fauzia Ayub Qureshi, Khalid Jajja, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, and members of civil society were present on the occasion.

Former Federal Minister Engineer Baligh-ur-Rehman said that speedo bus service has been restored under the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

He said the PML-N government had taken valuable steps to address the grievances of the region. He said the establishment of 400-bed Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital, the establishment of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, Cardiac Center, Kidney Center, Cholistan Veterinary University, Regional Campus of Allama Iqbal Open University, Home Economics College, and other development projects show the intent of PML-N in the uplift of the area.

He said that today Speedo bus service will provide free service to the public for 24 hours. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal said that during Punjab Chief Minister’s maiden visit to Bahawalpur, the demand for the restoration of the Speedo bus service was made.

In this regard, the chief minister has ordered immediate action and the Speedo bus service from Bahawalpur to Lodhran has been resumed. He also congratulated the people of Bahawalpur and Lodhran.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia said that Speedo bus service has been restored and residents of Bahawalpur and Lodhran will travel from Bahawalpur to Lodhran and Lodhran to Bahawalpur 28 km on 12 speedo buses.

He added that there are 22 stops from Islamia University Baghdad Al Jadeed Campus to Bahawalpur city and Lodhran.

Meanwhile, the five-day anti-polio campaign will start on May 23 in the Bahawalpur district. During this campaign, as many as 799948 children up to the age of five years will be vaccinated against polio. This was told in a meeting which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia at his office here Wednesday to review the arrangements in this regard.

The Deputy Commissioner said that all the children up to the age of five years should be vaccinated against polio during the anti-polio campaign. He said that anti-polio teams should work actively in the field and finger-marking should be done after giving polio vaccine to children.

It was informed at the meeting that during the anti-polio campaign from May 23 to May 25, mobile teams of the Health Department would go door to door to vaccinate the children up to five years of age.

Children who are left behind will be vaccinated on May 26 and 27 under the catch-up activity. To make the anti-polio campaign successful, 2649 teams have been formed including 2343 mobile teams, 173 fixed teams, and 133 transit teams. In order to monitor the drive 537 Supervisors, 415 Area Incharges, 122 Union Council Monitoring Officers, 11 Tehsil Support Persons, and 12 persons will be serving from the Office of the CEO Health Office.