APP

Students’ work displayed at PAC

Rawalpindi-Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Wednesday displayed the work of fashion and graphic designing classes to showcase their talent to the world.
The special guest of the exhibition was Chairperson Al-Hamra Board of Directors Moneeza Hashmi.
Addressing the function, Hashmi said that PAC was at the forefront in promoting the country’s civilisation, cultural values and all aspects of fine arts through its day and night endeavours.
The younger generation was getting acquainted with new national literature and cultural aspects.
She added that PAC was striving to improve the soft image of Pakistan in the world.
The standard programming of PAC was a harbinger of a bright future for the arts and is a means of ridding extremism and intolerance of the society, she added.
On the occasion, Naheed Manzoor said that Arts Council had provided training to thousands of children in various short courses for the last five decades.
Children trained by the arts council earned a decent living while hundreds of students were still studying music, guitar, tabla, keyboard, fiddle, painting, Islamic calligraphy, cooking, bacon, fashion, textile designing and professional computer graphics classes.
While speaking on the occasion, Director Waqar Ahmed said that young artists were the future of Pakistan.
The platform of the council was always available for the youth.
“Let them spread their art to the world through the platform of the arts council,” he added.
At the end of the ceremony, certificates of appreciation were distributed among the students.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan reports 89 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

Islamabad

PM desires further deepening of Pakistan-EU cooperative ties

Islamabad

Pakistan committed to expand, deepen relations with Italy: FM Bilawal

Headlines

Pakistan Army defeated terrorism; other countries failed, says COAS

National

Pak-IMF talks on 7th review begin in Doha

National

US ‘very pleased to be working’ with new Pakistan govt

National

PM Office has no value before my eyes: Imran

National

CJP takes suo motu notice of ‘perceived interference’ in cases involving govt officials

National

First electoral reforms then elections: PPP

National

Govt will overcome all challenges: Shazia Marri, Faisal Kundi

1 of 2,440

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More