Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO, soldier martyred in IED blast

Security forces on Thursday conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during intense exchange of fire, one terrorist got killed.

The killed terrorist was identified as Muhammad Altaf.

Weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

On the other hand, in a separate incident, an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on military convoy in general area Makeen, South Waziristan District.

Resultantly, Havaldar Muhammad Sanwar (age 39 yrs, resident of Jehlum) embraced martyrdom.

“Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area,” the ISPR said.

