Three more parks being set up in Central district: Wahab

KARACHI – Administrator Karachi, Sindh government Spokesperson and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab, on Wednesday said that their main objective is to fix all issues.

Karachi will look green and prosperous in future. We will give a better Karachi and Sindh to our future generations through public-private partnership. Three more parks are being set up in Central district and handed over to the people. Reconstruction of 4400 Road in North Karachi has also started which will facilitate the movement of people in the area, the administrator said this while talking to media at Shalimar Park Nazimabad after inaugurating three parks, Urban Forest and laying the foundation stone of a road in North Karachi here.

Also present on the occasion were Deputy Commissioner (DC) Central Taha Saleem, Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi and other officials.

The administrator inaugurated tree planting in newly renovated Zaki Shaheed Park, Tanveer Shaheed Park, Shalimar Park Nazimabad No 3 and Urban Forest in North Karachi under Project 100 and laid the foundation stone for reconstruction of North Karachi 4400 Road. He said that the solution to everything is public-private partnership, adding that in the past these parks were closed but today the citizens are supporting us in restoring these parks.

“The process of improving the basic infrastructure including public parks, playgrounds, urban forests, roads, bridges and underpasses in Karachi is underway. Renovation of 100 parks was planned in Central district, out of which 28 parks have been opened to the public while construction of several important roads is also underway in the district,” he added. The administrator said that development work is also in full swing in other districts of the city with the aim of providing maximum facilities to the citizens.

Wahab said that in Federal B Area, Iqbal Park has been planned to be modeled on Jehangir Park. In a few weeks, efforts will be made to start the tendering process so that another beautiful gift can be given to the people of Central district.

“The real purpose of politics is to serve humanity. We will continue to work selflessly as directed by our chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Citizens should hold our hand, we will work together,” said the administrator. He said that all agencies including police and intelligence need to work together to improve law and order situation. Strict action should be taken against those who break the law.

He said that the government employees against whom the court has ruled should not be posted anywhere but no one can be stopped on the basis of cases alone. The administrator said that it is necessary to legislate against drug addicts. In this regard, the Sindh government has passed a bill and we are looking for a lasting solution to this issue.

He said that wherever parks have been restored, the locals have a responsibility to take care of them and protect the facilities provided. “Large scale tree planting will be done in the areas where urban forests are being created in Karachi. This will help reduce the city’s heat. We will be planting the city’s traditional fruit and shade trees,” Wahab said. The administrator said that they would continue to serve the people in good faith as per the vision of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.