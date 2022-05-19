Agencies

Two illegal colonies sealed

FAISALABAD – The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two illegal housing colonies and demolished  their structures and sales offices.  A FDA spokesman said on Wednesday that Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked the status of Canal Avenue and Auckland City colonies at Jaranwala-Sheikhupura Road Bypass and found them illegal.The enforcement team sealed premises of the colonies and demolished their structures, including sales offices, main gates and boundary walls.

The FDA officials also appealed the general public to avoid from purchasing plots in illegal

housing schemes, the spokesman added.

 

