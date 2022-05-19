News Desk

Two injured in rickshaw, motorcycle collision in Bahawalnagar

At least two persons were injured when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a rickshaw in Bahawalnagar on Wednesday night.

According to details, the accident occurred near Donga Bonga area of Bahawalnagar where a recklessly driven rickshaw hit a motocycle due to which two persons sustained critical injuries.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital.

Road accidents are quite common in Pakistan, making it one of the hazardous countries. Pakistan has one of the world’s worst records for fatal traffic accidents, blamed on poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

PDWP approves scheme of Secondary Healthcare & Medical Education in its 77th Meeting

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 89 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

Islamabad

PM desires further deepening of Pakistan-EU cooperative ties

Islamabad

Pakistan committed to expand, deepen relations with Italy: FM Bilawal

Headlines

Pakistan Army defeated terrorism; other countries failed, says COAS

National

Pak-IMF talks on 7th review begin in Doha

National

US ‘very pleased to be working’ with new Pakistan govt

National

PM Office has no value before my eyes: Imran

National

CJP takes suo motu notice of ‘perceived interference’ in cases involving govt officials

National

First electoral reforms then elections: PPP

1 of 8,198

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More