Urea supplies smooth, FRC told

ISLAMABAD – Fertiliser Review Committee (FRC) on Wednesday discussed the domestic production and demand of fertilisers along with pricing, tracking & verification mechanism of fertilisers for Kharif season.

The FRC met under the chairmanship of Additional Secretary of Ministry of Industries and Production. The representatives of fertilisers manufacturing industry, dealers, and secretaries of provincial agriculture departments attended the meeting via video link.

During the meeting, heads of agriculture departments told the forum that urea supplies were smooth and uninterrupted countrywide as of now. Producers apprised of maximum output of urea production by all urea plants. They also appreciated the government efforts to provide gas supplies to urea plants.

The forum also discussed the progress on vehicle tracking and verification process by manufacturers and companies that vehicles tracking systems was being enhanced as per directions of the government to ensure smooth delivery of urea across the country. While briefing on urea prices, the committee was told that urea was being sold on old price ie Rs. 1768/bag to provide relief to farmers. Provincial governments and qgriculture departments were directed to ensure the availability of urea on prescribed prices. The government side of FRC assured the industry that government would address issues pertaining to taxes and outstanding payments of industry.