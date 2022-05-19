US ‘very pleased to be working’ with new Pakistan govt

ISLAMABAD/NEW YORK – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with his US counterpart Antony J. Blinken in New York on Wednesday.

“Matters pertaining to mutual interest were discussed during the meeting,” officials in Islamabad said following the meeting.According to a US Department of State, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in New York City to affirm the shared desire for a strong and prosperous bilateral relationship.

The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed expanding partnership in climate, investment, trade, and health as well as people-to-people ties. They underscored the importance of US-Pakistan cooperation on regional peace, counterterrorism, Afghan stability, support for Ukraine, and democratic principles. The Secretary welcomed Pakistan’s Chairmanship of the G77 and committed to advancing climate action and global food security.

“It’s good to see you all. It’s particularly good to see the foreign minister. This is our first opportunity to meet face-to-face. We’ve spoken on the phone. We are very pleased to be working with the foreign minister, with a new government in Pakistan,” Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said. “We’re both here, of course, first and foremost for the ministerial meeting we’re having a little bit later today on food security. This is a challenge that we’re seeing around the world. There was a pre-existing condition, as it were, when it comes to food insecurity in many places. It’s been exacerbated dramatically by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, adding another 40 million people to those who are food insecure.”

He further said, “So we’re coming together and I’m grateful for Pakistan’s participation and engagement on this to look at concrete steps we can take to address the food insecurity issues, to help people in need around the world. But beyond that, this is an important opportunity for us to talk about the many issues where we’re working together.”

“We want to focus on the work we’re doing to strengthen our economic and commercial ties between the United States and Pakistan; of course, focus on regional security. And Pakistan is now in the chairmanship of the G77 and the United States is looking forward to strengthening our own relations and dialogue and communication with the G77. I look very much forward to speaking to the foreign minister about that.

| Blinken says we want to strengthen Pak-US economic ties

Unity govt striving to deal with issues like terrorism, economy, democracy: Bilawal

“But in short, welcome to New York. It’s very good to have you here, very good to be with you at the United Nations.”

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked Secretary Blinken and said that it was such a pleasure to be here at the United Nations, and where “I really look forward to engaging on this series of events on global food security.”

“We are aware that recent geopolitical events have indeed aggravated the situation, and countries like Pakistan have already been facing challenges in food security, water security, energy insecurity because of a whole host of issues ranging from climate change to issues in our neighborhood. So this particular initiative is most welcome and most important.”

“I also look forward to the opportunity to increasing engagement between Pakistan and the United States, working with yourself and your administration to improve trade relations between Pakistan and the United States and create opportunities for American investors, and Pakistani investors, and Pakistani businessmen, and American entrepreneurs to work together. And I really look forward to working with you on both these issues.”

Pakistan adheres firmly to principles of UN Charter: FM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also said that Pakistan adheres firmly to the principles of the UN Charter and has always supported solutions to global issues in accordance with those principles.

Talking to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, at the UN Headquarters in New York on Wednesday, he underscored the importance attached to multilateralism and UN in Pakistan’s foreign policy.

He said as the current Chair of the Group of 77 and China, Pakistan welcomes the support of the UNSG to the objectives pursued by the developing countries at the UN.

He particularly emphasised the need to advance the attainment of the first two Sustainable Development Goals aimed at ending poverty and hunger.

On the situation in Ukraine, the foreign minister appreciated the Secretary General’s efforts to promote a negotiated solution and shared Pakistan’s perspective.

The foreign minister highlighted the grim situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir marked by grave violations of human rights and illegal demographic changes.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari underscored that Pakistan desires peace with all its neighbours, including India, which will continue to remain elusive unless the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with the UN Security resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

The foreign minister lauded the Secretary General’s commitment to combat Islamophobia and also reaffirmed the resolve to work closely with him in this endeavour including in Pakistan’s capacity as the current Chair of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

He appreciated the UNSG’s role in mobilising humanitarian and economic assistance for the Afghan people. The foreign minister shared Pakistan’s concern about the spillover of instability in Afghanistan into Pakistan. He emphasised the international community’s response must address the urgent humanitarian needs and avoid a complete collapse of the economy in Afghanistan that will have dire consequences for ordinary Afghans.

Hopes Afghan government will not allow its soil to be used against any country

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday called for engagement with Afghan government in wake of looming humanitarian crisis in the country.

In an interview with CNN, he said Pakistan does not intend to take a unilateral decision about recognition of Afghan government.

The minister expressed hope that government in Afghanistan will fulfil its commitments and will not allow its soil to be used for terrorism against any country. He also expressed the hope that Afghan government will live up to its promise that girls and women would be allowed to go to school, college and university.

He underscored the importance of preventing an economic collapse in Afghanistan which could have disastrous implications for the people of Afghanistan.

Responding to a question, the foreign minister said international community should focus on dealing with humanitarian crisis instead of blame game. He said abandoning people of Afghanistan will not be beneficial for world community.

To a question, he said Islam guarantees rights of men and women in an equal degree and Pakistan was the first Muslim country to have a female prime minister. Regarding a question about Pakistan, he said unity government in Pakistan is striving to deal with the issues of terrorism, economy and democracy.