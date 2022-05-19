News Desk

Will not be pressurized by anti-Americans attempting to spread hatred inside Pakistan: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said that they believe in trade instead of aid. We will not be pressurized by the anti-Americans attempting to spread hatred inside Pakistan.

In an exclusive interview with US media, the Foreign Minister said that he wants to expand bilateral trade relations with the United States. We want the world to recognize Pakistan’s achievements against terrorism and also the manner in which the country has met the requirements of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), he said.

In response to a question about the U.S. providing a bailout package to Pakistan in difficult circumstances, he said our view is that trade with the United States should take precedence over aid.

Regarding the 45-minute meeting with Antony Blinken, Bilawal said that the meeting was very good along with mentioning that bilateral trade was discussed during the productive meet-up.

The Foreign Minister further stated that before coming to the United States, he made it clear that giving priority to trade over aid is the strategy. Now whether it is agriculture or energy. We hope to improve terms in every field, he said.

Carrying on with it he added that relations with the United States did not grow as much as they should have, this is because of the limited contact that revolves around events.

Bilawal Bhutto emphasized that healthy relations between the U.S. and Pakistan are in the interest of both.

