APP

Woman awarded life imprisonment for killing husband

RAWALPINDI- A District and Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to a woman involved in murdering her husband.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka announced the verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides.

The accused Rubina had killed her husband Zulifqar Ali by firing as her spouse was interested in a second marriage.

The court also imposed Rs 500,000 fine on the convict.

The Police Station, Saddar Bairooni, had registered a case against her on the application of the victim’s father in January 2020.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan reports 89 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

Islamabad

PM desires further deepening of Pakistan-EU cooperative ties

Islamabad

Pakistan committed to expand, deepen relations with Italy: FM Bilawal

Headlines

Pakistan Army defeated terrorism; other countries failed, says COAS

National

Pak-IMF talks on 7th review begin in Doha

National

US ‘very pleased to be working’ with new Pakistan govt

National

PM Office has no value before my eyes: Imran

National

CJP takes suo motu notice of ‘perceived interference’ in cases involving govt officials

National

First electoral reforms then elections: PPP

National

Govt will overcome all challenges: Shazia Marri, Faisal Kundi

1 of 2,465

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More