MATEEN HAIDER

Woman held for planning a suicide attack belongs to BLA’s offshoot: Farah Azeem

ISLAMABAD – Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan has unearthed and dismantled a big network of women suicide bombers by arresting a woman Noor Jahan along with a member of banned BLA’s Majeed Brigade during a raid in Turbat.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday evening,  Balochistan government’s  spokesperson, Farah Azeem Shah said that the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Makran Range had conducted a raid in Hoshab,  Balochistan on May 16 in which a suspected woman Noor Jehan was arrested along with her companion, who was member of Majeed brigade of banned  Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) .

She said a suicide jacket, six hand grenades and explosive material were also recovered during the operation by CTD, which is a major success against terrorism in Balochistan. She said that an FIR was lodged against the accused while seven-day remand was also given by the local court.

Arrested woman shares valuable information about BLA’s subversive activities

She said that during the initial interrogations, the arrested woman shared valuable information about the BLA subversive activities, and   revealed that Aslam alias Uccho’s wife is training more women for terrorist activities in the province.

“Aslam alias Uccho was already killed during an operation and now his wife Yasmeen is training   suicide bombing to more women,” Farah quoted Noor Jahan as saying. She said that arrested woman Noor Jehan told the investigators that she was a paid regular   member who received money from a Dubai-based man named Nadeem.

 

