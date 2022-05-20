11 poultry profiteers arrested as admin launches crackdown

MULTAN – An official team deputed by deputy commissioner Rana Akhlaq Ahmad arrested eleven poultry profiteers here Thursday, opening a crackdown targeting chicken seller engaged in selling chicken meat at exorbitant price.

Assistant commissioner city Khawaja Umair Mahmood led the operation and got eleven chicken sellers arrested from different parts of the city on charge of selling chicken at high price, says an official release.

The AC said, FIRs have also been got registered against the poultry profiteers adding that no one would be spared if found involved in selling poultry above the level of fixed price. He said that the administration was monitoring the poultry chain from poultry sheds to the market and promised zero tolerance approach against violators. He said that the crackdown targeting elements involved in hoarding would continue.

113 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 113 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday.

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 243,000 electricity units. A sum of over Rs 4.3 million fine was imposed on the pilferers while FIR was registered against six of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

DC for speedy rehabilitation of infrastructure

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rana Ikhlaq Ahmed on Thursday directed the officers concerned to speed up arrangements for rehabilitation of infrastructure across the district by keeping in view the public welfare.

Presiding over a meeting of district officers here, the deputy commissioner said that chief secretary South Punjab has directed to improve infrastructure and other projects of public welfare. He said that repairing of street lights, manholes and cleanliness of the district would be ensured. He directed officers concerned for quick action on the complaints received through the citizen portal. The deputy commissioner ordered officers concerned to complete renovation and upgradation work of government buildings before June. He said that third party audit of the public welfare projects would be conducted to monitor transparency and performance. Rana Ilkhlaq Ahmed added that chief secretary has also given guidelines for good governance in the district.