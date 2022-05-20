43 policemen promoted to rank of Sub Inspector

LAHORE – DIG Telecommunication and Transport Punjab Cap (R) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry on Thursday promoted 43 Assistant Sub Inspectors to the post of Sub Inspectors.

According to the details, it is for the first time in the department when promotion on that large scale took place in Telecommunication and Transport Department which is obviously beneficial for the employees of the department. Personnel who got promoted on the rank of sub inspector thanked Punjab IG, DIG Telecommunication and Transport. On this occasion, Cap (R) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry congratulated the officers and directed them to immediately report on their new place of posting. He directed them to discharge their new job responsibilities with sheer determination and wholeheartedly. Among those promoted from Assistant Sub-Inspector to Sub-Inspector included Maqbool Ahmad, Sabir Hussain, Shaukat Ali, Babar Iqbal, Agha Hussain, Muhammad Shabir, Muhammad Ashiq, Zafar Abbas, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Mohammad Aslam Azad, Muhammad Hussain, Manzoor Hussain, Muhammad Sarwar, Muhammad Aslam, Shaukat Ali, Muhammad Mushtaq, Muhammad Khalid, Mahmood, Noor Ahmad.

, Muhammad Akram, Shabbir Hussain, Muhammad Azam, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Sardar, Muhammad Nawaz, Amanullah, Muhammad Alam, Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Aslam, Jamil Ahmed, Amanat Ali, Taj Muhammad, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Waris, Ahmad Bakhsh, Ejaz Ahmed, Muhammad Ashiq, Abdul Rasheed, Amanat Ali, Abid Hussain, Muhammad Shafi, Muhammad Ashraf, Abdul Razzaq and Muhammad Arif.