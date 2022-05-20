Staff Reporter

Acting Governor Balochistan accepts Magsi’s resignation

QUETTA – Acting Governor Jan Mohammad Jamali on Thursday accepted the resignation tendered by the Provincial Minister S&GAD Nawabzada Tariq Magsi, Public Relations Officer (PRO) to Governor said.  The leader of Balochistan Awami Party, Nawabzada Tariq Magsi had submitted his resignation to the Acting Governor Balochistan, shortly after the no-confidence motion was tabled against his party’s Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. “Morally, I have no right to continue as minister as I had signed the no-confidence motion against CM Balochistan”, he noted.

 

