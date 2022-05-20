ADC orders finalising pre-Haj operation arrangements

FAISALABAD – All administrative and security measures should be finalised before formal start of the Hajj Operation-2022 at Haji camp, set up at Cooperative College, Sargodha Road.

These instructions were issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Kashif Raza Awan after inspecting arrangements in connection with the Haj operation, here on Thursday. Director Haj Rehan Abbas Khokhar and representatives of various departments including District Health Authority, Education, Civil Defense, Rescue -1122, Metropolitan Corporation, District Council, Waste Management Company, Water and Sanitation Agency, Parking Company, Airport, FIA, Custom, Sui Gas, FESCO, PTCL, Police were also present. He also ordered for carrying out cleanliness of the camp, parking arrangements, street-lights and other facilities.

FWMC shifts 5,000 tons

to dumping site

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Bilal Firoz Joya said that FWMC was implementing Saaf Punjab programme 2022 in true spirit and during the last four days the company removed more than 5,000 tons waste material from various areas and shifted it to dumping site.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that more than 35 workers were deputed in the field to remove litter from city areas. For this purpose, more than 50 dumpers and 200 other vehicles were in operation to achieve the target.

He said that waste containers were places in each street and bazaars so that citizens could drop waste material in it instead of throwing it openly.

He said that FWMC helpline 1139 was active round the clock and the citizens could contact it to lodge cleanliness complaint, he added.

One-day cattle nutrition seminar at UAF

Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Thursday said that strong academia-industry ties are imperative to achieve food security targets in addition to alleviate poverty for sustainable development.

He was addressing one-day Cattle Nutrition seminar, organised by the Faculty of Animal Husbandry UAF here.

The VC said that development in livestock, especial in poultry sector could help the country to overcome protein deficiency. Dr Iqrar said that UAF experts had paced up their efforts to disseminate modern techniques at farm level.

Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry Dr Qamar Bilal said that cost of production was high and the steps were afoot to lower down it with the help of modern trends and research work.

Talking about precise feeding of animals, he said that fresh fodder should be 10 per cent of body weight and free access to drinking water should be provided for every animal.

CEO Alimentier Pvt Ltd Hafiz Noman Mustafa and CEO Dairy Lac Naushervan appreciated the efforts of UAF and said that it would pave way for increasing production and ensuring food security.

Dr Sarfraz Hassan, Dr. Muhammad Younis, Dr Khalid Mehmmod, Dr. Haq Nawaz, Dr. Fawad Ahmed and others were also present.