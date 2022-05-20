APP

AJK players to get chance to exhibit talent in KPL: Rashid Latif

ISLAMABAD – Director Cricket Operations Kashmir Premier League (KPL) Rashid Latif has expressed the hope that the second edition of the KPL will have a tremendous success, giving a perfect chance to local players to showcase their talent.

According to a KPL spokesman, Rashid was on a day-long visit to AJK Capital where he reviewed arrangements for the second edition of the league at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium. The event is scheduled to be held from August 1 to 14. “We are trying to get a large number of local cricketers from Kashmir to participate in the second season of KPL,” Rashid said.

The former Pakistan captain said that some big names of Pakistan cricket including Shahid Khan Afridi, Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar were associated with KPL and came to Muzaffarabad during its first edition. “Some more big names will be part of the league in the second season,” he added. Expressing satisfaction at the Stadium, he said it had all the necessary facilities.

“The KPL offers a great platform to the young cricketers to exhibit their skills,” he said. He said KPL had support from Pakistan as well as from all over the world. “Through KPL we have a good opportunity to highlight the culture of Kashmir and its paradise valleys. The people here are very loving. The way they supported the first season of the league is exemplary,” he added.

