CAS Khyber Cup National Ranking Tennis Tournament starts today

LAHORE – The 39th CAS Khyber Cup National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2022 gets underway today (Friday) at Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex, Islamabad.

According to Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) spokesman, top players of the country including Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Abid, Yousaf Khalil, Shahzad Khan, Barkatullah, Heera Ashiq and Mudassir Murtaza have confirmed their participation in the event. A total number of 125 players will be seen in action in five different categories including men’s singles and doubles, boys 18&under singles, boys & girls 12&under singles and 45 plus doubles.

“The event carries a prize purse of Rs 700,000, which will be distributed amongst the participants in addition to TA/DA to the juniors admissible under the PTF rules,” the PTF spokesman said and added that the federation will also provide free of cost accommodation to the outstation players at the PTF Complex. The matches will start in two sessions because of the hot weather. The first session will be from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm, while the second session will be from 4:00 pm onward.

Meanwhile, PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan, in a statement, said that the Khyber Cup was one of the prestigious events of the PTF calendar. He assured all-out support for the smooth conduct of the event. He also reminded that PAF has always played an active role in the promotion of tennis in Pakistan. He wished all the participants good luck for better performance during the championship.