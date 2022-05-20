Our Staff Reporter

COAS urges army officers to stay focused on professional pursuits

ISLAMABAD   –   Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited School of Artillery, Nowshera.  According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS attended annual Commanding Officers’ conference of Artillery Regiment. COAS also visited various facilities during the visit including War Gaming Arena established to undertake training under simulated battle conditions and to facilitate planning/ conduct of war games/ exercises. The Army Chief was also briefed about new training modules.

While interacting with officers, COAS urged them to stay focused on training and professional pursuits.  Earlier, on arrival at Nowshera, Colonel Commandant Corps of Artillery, Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz received COAS.

