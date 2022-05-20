Country needs efficient governance, technology to end water shortage: Experts

ISLAMABAD – The experts on Thursday said Pakistan was at the brink of becoming a water scarce nation due to aggravating temperature rise and climate change which demanded improved water pricing and governance to avert the looming threat of shortage.

The water experts, members of the diplomatic community, academia, government departments and media made these remarks at the inauguration of the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Pakistan liaison office here which was inaugurated by Deputy Director General, IWMI Dr. Rachael McDonnell. She also gave a presentation on climate change impacts on water resources availability in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, she said, “IWMI uses research for development approach to implement three strategic programmes including Water, Food and Ecosystems; Water, Climate Change and Resilience; and Water, Growth and Inclusion; to support the efforts of the Government of Pakistan to meet its targets under the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Dr. Rachael added, “Our priorities – co-developed with federal ministries, provincial governments and development partners are aimed to support the design and implementation of effective policies around water, food and climate. It would also include improving water use efficiency and productivity and building stronger water institutions at all levels. Key research areas include disaster risk monitoring and climate resilience, water resources assessment, irrigation modernisation, agricultural water management and capacity development.”

She added that the glacier waters contributed 60-70% of the total discharge which was used for irrigation purposes. Chairman of Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Ahmed Kamal said the country had very limited resources but it was highly prone to natural disasters putting huge burden on its resources.

Chairman of Pakistan Council of Research on Water Resources (PCRWR) Dr Muhammad Ashraf said the growing water scarcity and inadequate storage were leading the country to touch absolute water scarcity level by 2025.

“If the water resources remain same and population continues to rise at the same place then it will make the country a water scarce nation.”

He underlined that the way forward was very simple as implementation of national water policy, and climate change policy in its true letter and spirit would help overcome the crisis as both were very comprehensive documents.

“It is also recommended to ensure 100% water metering in urban sector, use of technology and early warning system can help improve cultivation and crop sowing practices in the age of rising environmental degradation,” he added.

Development Specialist and Water Expert from USAID Muhammad Nawaz said the water governance was a chain of stakeholders where everyone was playing its role to ensure resolution of water crisis and access for all.

“Pakistan’s water resources may decline to a drastic level in near future if business as usual continues.”

Responding to queries, he said, “the water market has a huge potential in Pakistan. Water pricing needs to be introduced as the poor and under-privileged will bear the brunt. The people owning thousands of acres land should pay because it’s everyone’s water.”

Water governance, he said, was the major driver scaling up Pakistan’s water scarcity irrespective of the water available to the country.

Country Representative – Pakistan and Regional Representative – Central Asia, IWMI, Dr. Mohsin Hafeez said, “we have field offices in Okara, Rahim Yar Khan and DI Khan, and this liaison office in Islamabad will improve coordination with stakeholders and address the growing water challenge.”

Remarks on IWMI and Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) collaboration for sustainable irrigation development in Pakistan, were given by Chairman, Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Dr Ghulam Mohammad Ali.

He said the scientists of PARC were making efforts to ensure food security, whereas, it was suggested to develop a good coordination mechanism among government agencies to work collectively.