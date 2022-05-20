Crisis In Balochistan

Balochistan finds itself in the midst of a political crisis once again as a no-confidence motion has been submitted against Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo in the provincial assembly. It is important to note that this development comes just seven months after the submission of the same motion against the then chief minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani that compelled him to resign.

As per reports, the motion was signed by 14 lawmakers including some ministers of the Bizenjo-led coalition, and was submitted by the Jam Kamal-led group within the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) along with parliamentary leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) Asghar Khan Achakzai. None of the opposition members belonging to the BNP-M, JUI-F and PkMAP have signed the no-trust resolution. Following this development, both sides appear to be confident about their victory in the numbers game in the 65-member house. Out of 65 members, 33 votes will be required for the success of the motion.

The movers of this motion have stated that there are no personal issues whatsoever with the current CM, and that their grievances are solely related to the style of administration and governance and the fact that they have not witnessed any concrete steps to improve the situation in the province. Concerns have also been raised regarding development projects that have shelved under the current.

However, when one looks beyond the rhetoric, this appears to be a continuation of musical chairs being played at the expense of Balochistan and its people. How can there be any expectation of substantial work or progress being done in a province where the government undergoes changes after every six to seven months? In a scenario where Mr Bizenjo chooses to resign before the voting takes place, he would be the fifth such chief minister of Balochistan. This trend paints a picture of political expediency and power being put in front of the well-being of a province that has been disadvantaged for far too long. The people of Balochistan deserve better.