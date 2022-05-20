Dastgir for power tariff raise by saving poor

ISLAMABAD – While blaming the previous government for leaving ‘landmines’ behind in the shape of energy relief package, Federal Minister for Power Division, Khurrum Dastagir, has said that tariff increase should be made in a manner while protecting the poor consumers.

There are no signs of a reduction in international fuel prices for the next six months, so it is imperative that all difficult decisions be made today so that after six months there are no more difficult six months, Dastgir said while addressing a press conference along with Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Masood Malik here.

Khurram Dastgir said that on the directives of PM Shahbaz Sharif they had reduced loadshedding to zero on May 1, 2022, but it has now been restarted.

He said that so far four LNG cargoes have been imported for May, while five ships of furnace oil have been arranged so far. The fuel supply crisis has been resolved.

Talking about the Thursday loadshedding, he said that it was due to closure of Haveli Bahadar Shah for maintenance work, which has increased the power crisis. It will come online within few days. Similarly, due to technical fault one of IPP’s coal power plant has also been closed, he disclosed.

He said that the first twelve days of May were of zero loadshedding but “Let me tell you very frankly, the days of zero loadshedding will not come back”.

He said that no coal, furnace oil and LNG was imported by the previous government when it was required. Similarly, the generation projects based on Thar Coal was not timely started.

He said that due to delay in the purchase of coal, the cost of the fuel increased by 300pc to around $360 per MT. The reason was the nonpayment of Azab-e-Imrani to the IPPs, therefore, they didn’t purchased fuel. Some power plants were closed by the current government in May so the fuel can be used during the peak month of June.

He said that the coalition government is very serious regarding the energy matters and to ensure predictability they are moving towards ‘balance’ and ‘continuity’ in energy supply.

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik said that the loadshedding was brought down to zero by the previous PML(N) government, however, due to inefficiency and inaction of the PTI government it was increased. The previous government procured 260 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) of gas against the demand of 400 MMCFD in November 2021, 250-55 MMCFD against the demand of 475 MMCFD in December, only 134 MMCFD against the requirement of 510 MMCFD in January and 270 MMCFD against the requirement of 350 MMCFD in February.

However, he said that to cope with the situation and come over the power shortage the present government has purchased additional seven LNG cargoes for the months of May and June. Now the required 1200 mmcfd LNG per months for May and June has been procured.

He said that the re-gasification charge of per MMBtu LNG was $0.41, but since less LNG was imported by the PTI government therefore they paid re-gasification cost of $0.94 to $1/MMBtu.

He said the additional LNG had been purchased at the exorbitant rate of $22-25 per Million British Thermal Unit (MMBtu) because the previous government did not buy it when it was available at $4-5 per MMBtu. Why they [PTI government] did not purchase the required LNG; no one has the answer, he maintained.

Malik said that in 2018 the circular debt stood at around Rs 1,100billion that had now reached Rs 2,640billion.

The State Minister said that PTI government had been blaming the PML-N for setting up costly power plants that were generating electricity at the rate of Rs 9.60/unit. But interestingly, the per unit generation cost had reached Rs 16.20/unit during the tenure of the PTI government and the consumers are paying Rs 20/unit.

The previous government laid a landmine before quitting the government by reducing oil and diesel price, as it was done without allocating any budget and approval by the Federal Cabinet or the Economic Coordination Committee. The subsidy would require Rs700-800 billion budget, while the affairs of the whole Federal Government take Rs 520 billion.

Musadiq said that PML-N leadership was committed that no additional burden would be put on the common man, as it wanted a foolproof system to protect each and every person of the low-income group prior to taking any decision regarding revision of the fuel prices.