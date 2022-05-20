DC directs officers to play role in making Pakistan polio free

HYDERABAD – Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Thursday asked the officers of the departments concerned to play their key role in making Pakistan a polio free country.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on coordination between different departments and creating awareness among the people during the National Anti-Polio Campaign.

Soomro said that unfortunately three cases of polio have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year which is a manifestation of the presence of the virus.

Keeping in view of the fact, we all have to work more diligently to overcome this menace, ”he emphasized, urging WASA officials to chlorinate drinking water ponds to ensure the prevention of the virus.

The deputy commissioner assured the Department of Health and other concerned agencies that the district administration would extend all possible cooperation during the polio campaign.

He also directed the officers of the concerned departments to create awareness among the people about the polio campaign so that the problems faced during the drive could be resolved on a permanent basis.

Kazim Jatoi gave a detailed briefing about the responsibilities of various departments under the National Emergency Action Plan.

He highlighted the issues encountered during the campaign, including other aims and objectives of the plan.

The DHO Dr. Lala Jaffer, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Namai, Dr. Jamshed Khanzada, Imam Bakhsh Magsi, Dr. Bisma and other officers also attended the meeting.