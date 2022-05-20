Staff Reporter

DC Sukkur visits several exams centers

SUKKUR- Deputy Commissioner (DC)  Sukkur, Javed Ahmed has said that there was complete ban on cheating in the examinations in the entire district Sukkur. During his visits to several exams centers here on Thursday, he inspected and witnessed the arrangement of the annual exams of the higher secondary education. The Deputy Commissioner gave necessary directions to the concerned officers for ensuring security and other related arrangements well in time for smooth conduct of the examination.

