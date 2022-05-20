Our Staff Reporter

DC visits examination centre during SSC papers

NAWABSHAH – Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar visited examination centre at Govt DC High School, where 9th and 10th class annual examinations were in progress by Board of Education, Shaheed Benazirabad.
He inspected the arrangements made to prevent use of unfair means and also checked the answer copies of candidates. During visit of examination centres, DC took notice of low electricity supply and directed XEN HESCO to improve it immediately, to protect candidates from severe heat.
DC also instructed the school administration, external and invigilators to adopt strict steps to discourage the use of unfair means in examination as it “damages the future of students”.
DC Aamir further advised to bar entry of any unauthorized person in the examination centres, adding that district administration was also adopting all possible steps to prevent cheating in the examination. Panhwar said that for this purpose all revenue officials of tehsils are visiting examination centres on daily basis.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Sharjeel, Nasir visit UAE Consulate, condole Khalifa’s demise

Islamabad

Akbar Nasir replaces Ahsan Younas as IGP Islamabad

Islamabad

CDA’s legal advisor appearing in courts against federal govt

Islamabad

WHO inaugurates dry storage warehouse to enhance storage capacity at FDI

Islamabad

Police fail in carrying out search operation around Bani Gala House

Islamabad

Barrister Fahad Malik’s mother appeals SC to take suo motu on his murder

Islamabad

NIH issues advisory to prevent primary amoebic meningoencephalitis

Islamabad

Attock police arrest 8 accused in different cases

Islamabad

ITP take action against high beam lights, LEDs

Islamabad

Consumption of soft drinks in summer can lead to fatty liver diseases: Health experts

1 of 969

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More