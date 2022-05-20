DC visits examination centre during SSC papers

NAWABSHAH – Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar visited examination centre at Govt DC High School, where 9th and 10th class annual examinations were in progress by Board of Education, Shaheed Benazirabad.

He inspected the arrangements made to prevent use of unfair means and also checked the answer copies of candidates. During visit of examination centres, DC took notice of low electricity supply and directed XEN HESCO to improve it immediately, to protect candidates from severe heat.

DC also instructed the school administration, external and invigilators to adopt strict steps to discourage the use of unfair means in examination as it “damages the future of students”.

DC Aamir further advised to bar entry of any unauthorized person in the examination centres, adding that district administration was also adopting all possible steps to prevent cheating in the examination. Panhwar said that for this purpose all revenue officials of tehsils are visiting examination centres on daily basis.