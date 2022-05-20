News Desk

De-seating of PTI’s dissident members makes no difference to CM Punjab’s Govt: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says de-seating of PTI’s dissident members makes no difference to Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz’s government.

She was addressing a news conference alongside Pakistan People’s Party leader Faisal Karim Kundi in Islamabad today [Friday].

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PML-N with the support of its allies still enjoys a majority of 177 members in the provincial assembly whereas opponents have the support of just 172 members.

The Minister for Information said the dissident members reserve the right to appeal against the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

She said they voted conscientiously against PTI’s politics of chaos, mismanagment and hatred.

Marriyum Aurangzeb demanded of the ECP to decide on long-pending case of foreign funding case pertaining to PTI.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Karim Khan Kundi said Imran Khan has done nothing, except ruining Pakistan’s economy and promoting the culture of abuses in the country.

