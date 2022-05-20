Dialogue arranged for Pak, Afghan youth for social cohesion

Peshawar – The Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CAR-KP) in collaboration with SSARC-GIZ organised a youth dialogue on social cohesion between Afghan refugees and host community, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The initiative was aimed at to provide a platform for both refugees and host communities’ youth to exchange ideas on social cohesion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abbas Khan stressed on the importance of such dialogues and said that we should develop tolerance and patience to listen to each other so that we understand everyone’s viewpoint and resolve the issues more amicably. He said that the youth have been blessed by Allah to come up with more innovative ideas and courage to take initiatives; therefore, it is the right time that the young participants should channel their energy for constructive activities.

Director Admin & Finance Chief Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees (CCAR), Islamabad, Amina Amin applauded the initiative and said that such dialogues will further bring the two communities closer and provide them with opportunities to share their tacit knowledge and explore and see the challenges from different perspectives and suggest innovative ideas.

During the session physical, economic, societal and political challenges of co-existence and social cohesion between Afghan refugees and host communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were discussed and the participants shared ideas to address these challenges for well-being of the society.

The participants from both communities appreciated organising the event and said that such events in future as well to exchange their ideas and knowledge for shared cause.

It is worthy to be mentioned here that CAR-KP in collaboration with SSARC-GIZ is implementing project to enhance social cohesion and social wellbeing among Afghan refugees and members of host community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.