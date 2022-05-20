ECP de-seats PTI’s 25 dissident MPAs

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday declared 25 dissident members of PTI de-seated while announcing its verdict in a case pertaining to the dissident members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs).

The ECP announced the unanimous verdict while accepting the reference against PTI dissidents who voted for Hamza Shahbaz in the election of Punjab chief minister, sent by Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

“MPAs defected from the party by voting in favour of Hamza Shahbaz,” the ECP said in the verdict.

The verdict has gained special significance after the Supreme Court’s interpretation of Article 63(A), holding that the vote of dissident MPs cannot not be counted.

The dissident Punjab lawmakers include Abdul Aleem Khan, Nazir Ahmed Chohan, Uzma Kardar, Faisal Hayat, Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Malik Ghulam Rasool Sangha, Saeed Akbar Khan, Mohammad Ajmal, Mohammad Amin Zulqernain, Malik Nauman Langrial, Mohammad Salman, Zawar Hussain Warraich, Nazir Ahmed Khan, Fida Hussain, Zahra Batool, Mohammad Tahir, Aisha Nawaz, Sajida Yousaf, Haroon Imran Gill, Malik Asad Ali, Ijaz Masih, Mohammad Sabtain Raza, Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa, Mian Khalid Mehmood and Mehar Mohammad Aslam.

The ECP decision comes days after SC’s decision on the interpretation of Article 63 (A), announcing that defective votes will not be counted.

The decision was made with a majority of 3-2, Justice Jamal Mandokhel and Justice Nazeer Alam dissented from the decision. The hearing of the case commenced on March 21 under a two-member bench, which was later increased to a larger bench by CJP Bandial.

Article 63(A) cannot be interpreted alone, other articles also need to be kept in context, said the Chief Justice in the verdict.

CM Hamza Shahbaz lost majority

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif received a total of 197 votes for the CM election while 186 votes are required for a simple majority.

As these 25 lawmakers are no longer members of the House, Hamza has lost his majority in the provincial assembly. He was sworn in as the 21st Chief Minister of Punjab on April 30 following Lahore High Court (LHC) order.

Hamza Shahbaz was elected as Punjab CM after he secured 197 votes following a chaotic session at the provincial assembly that saw Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari attacked and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi got injured.

Hamza garnered 197 votes to beat Elahi — his rival, whose party PML-Q and ally PTI boycotted the election held on April 16.

Separately, the Lahore High Court (LHC) today issued notices to Hamza Shehbaz and others on separate petitions filed by the PTI and PML-Q requesting the court to declare his election as Punjab chief minister “illegal.”

During today’s hearing, LHC Chief Justice Mohammad Ameer Bhatti clubbed the petitions together.