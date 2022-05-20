News Desk

Excellent decision by ECP, saved democracy: Pervaiz Elahi

Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi on Friday said that Election Comission of Pakistan has given an excellent decision and thay have saved the democracy.

Reacting on the decsion of ECP regarding the deviant Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of Punjab Assembly (MPAs), Pervaiz Elahi said ECP s decision is a lesson for people who change loyalties.

“First of all, I would like to thank the Almighty. Thanks to our team of lawyers and Chief Election Commissioner, who played key role to save the democracy,” he said.

It should be noted that today ECP has de-seated 25 dissident PTI Punjab MPAs for defecting the party.

The 25 dissident PTI members against whom the disqualification reference was filed include Muhammad Ajmal, Abdul Aleem Khan, Nazir Ahmed, Muhammad Amin Zulqernain, Malik Nauman Langarial, Muhammad Salman, Malik Ghulam Rasool, Saeed Akbar and others.

It may be recalled that the above mentioned provincial lawmakers had voted in favor of Hamza Shahbaz in the election of Punjab Chief Minister.

