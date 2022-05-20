Experts emphasizes more research on cotton and other crops

HYDERABAD – The agronomists, experts and agricultural academic researchers have emphasized the need of more research and attention on agriculture produces particularly cotton crop which they said was declining due to climate change, water scarcity and other reasons.

They also underlined the need of checking the quality of pure seeds and pesticides so that maximum yield per acre could be achieved which not only improve the socio-economic condition of the growers but also help in earning foreign exchequer.

They emphasized this while addressing the seminar on “Cotton production technology” organized under the auspices of Sindh Agriculture University in collaboration with Department of Sindh Agriculture Government and Engro Fertilizer Limited here on Thursday.

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri while speaking on the occasion said new varieties of pure seeds and agricultural policies need to be improved in view of the current climate change conditions, water scarcity and other issues.

He said that joint research projects with agricultural research institutes and the private sector could be worked out to solve the problems faced by the Agricultural sector of the province.

Sindh Secretary of Agriculture Qazi Aijaz Mahesar said that due to climate change, the production of cotton has decreased by 50 percent. The lack of pure seeds and less focus on the cotton crop have also created affect on country’s textile industry, he added.

Progressive Farmer Syed Nadeem Shah underlined the need of enhancement of budget for agriculture research in Sindh for bringing further improvement in Sindh Seed Corporation. The Chief Commercial Officer, Engro Fertilizers Limited Khusrau Nadir Gilani said that due to acute shortage of zinc among children, zinc has been introduced in food crops. He said that Egro Fertilizer remained stood with farmer community of the country since last 50 years.

The Director General Agricultural Extension Sindh Hidayatullah Chhajro said that the experts of the department were working on various awareness programmes and fieldwork to solve problems in the agricultural sector including seeds, fertilizers and pesticides.

Among others, Owais Mushtaq Paracha of Engro Fertilizer, Muhammad Asif Ali, Naveed Alam Qureshi, Junaid Zubairi, Prof. Dr. Zahoor Hussain Soomro, Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro and Zulfiqar Ali Shah also shared their views in the seminar which was also attended by the Pro Vice Chancellor Sub Campus Umerkot, Dr. Jan Mohammad Marri, Director General Agriculture Research Sindh Noor Mohammad Baloch, Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar, Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar and Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi.