FDA seals 23 plots over illegal commercial use

FAISALABAD – The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed 23 plots in Sir Syed Town over their illegal use of commercial purposes.

FDA spokesman said on Thursday that Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya received complaints that owners of residential plots in Sir Syed Town were using their plots for commercial purpose by constructing shops without prior approval of the concerned authority.

Therefore, enforcement team under supervision of estate officer sealed 23 plots including plot numbers 71, 70 and 100 of A-block, plot numbers 63, 64, 66, 67, 69, 160, 161 and 380 of B-block, plot numbers 52, 53, 91, 92, 93, 107, 108, 112, 120, 123, 126 and 127 of E-block. Further action against owners of these plots was underway, spokesman added.

59 shopkeepers fined

Price control magistrates imposed fines amounting to Rs 99,000/- on 59 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during past 12 hours. A spokesman of local administration said on Thursday that price control magistrates inspected 811 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 59 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging. The magistrates imposed fine amounting to Rs. 99,000 and warned of sending the profiteers behind the bars if they did not give up the malpractice.