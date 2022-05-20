Agencies

Five-day anti-polio campaign starts in Khanewal from May 23

KHANEWAL – District administration of Khanewal Thursday finalized plan for five-day anti-polio drive starting from May 23 to administer anti-polio drops to over 0.5 million kids of five years of age across the district. Presiding over a meeting to review arrangement for the campaign, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi said that three polio cases have been reported so far in the country which is alarming. He said that everyone should play the role to eradicate polio from the country in order to protect future of next generation.

He directed officers concerned to complete all arrangement before the drive in order to achieve 100 percent target adding that 1698 polio teams have been formed to administer the drops to more than 581,000 kids.

He said that arrangements would be made to provide drinking water to the polio teams keeping in view the ongoing heat wave in the country. Mr Lodhi urged parents to cooperate with the health teams and get their kids administered anti-polio drops.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Stock market loses 43 points

Business

CCP investigating price fixing of freight charges at Karachi Port, Port Qasim

Gwader

Balochistan govt restores 802 water filtration plants

Business

Tourism industry to witness great progress in next two years: PTDC MD

Gwader

Govt launches operation to extinguish forest fire

Business

Pakistan ideal place for investment, pre-qualified bidders of PSMC told

Gwader

Two real brothers murdered in Bolan

Gwader

No-confidence motion an attempt to sabotage results of Local Body elections: Khetran

Gwader

Minister takes notice against delay in issuance of roll number slips to students

Business

CPPG at FCCU, CSA, PASC launch three policy briefs

1 of 8,692

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More