FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says ‘I defend ex-PM Imran Khan’s Russia visit’

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that he defends the visit of former prime minister Imran Khan to Russia which was paid in line with Pakistan’s foreign policy.

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while addressing a press conference in New York, said, “I defend ex-PM Imran Khan’s visit to Russia. Imran Khan had visited Russia as per Pakistan’s foreign policy.”

“It will be wrong to blame Pakistan over Russia’s visit. We are tired of facing back-to-back wars. Our children and women have been martyred and now we think that war is not the solution to any issue,” said Bilawal.

He admitted that Pakistanis could have political differences in the country but they are united for the resolution of the longstanding disputes including Kashmir and Palestine. He vowed that Pakistan will raise its voice on the global platforms for the resolution of Kashmir and Palestine where people are facing atrocities for many decades.

FM Bilawal said that in India, minorities are being mistreated and inhumane tactics are being used in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He slammed that India is conspiring to convert the Muslim majority into the minority in Kashmir which led to tensions between the neighbouring countries.

He urged the resolution of the Kashmir dispute for bringing peace and stability to the South Asian region.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan formulated the National Action Plan to cope with the extremism and terrorism. He also urged the international community to pay attention to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and called for joint efforts to assist the Afghan people.

Regarding Pakistan-US bilateral ties, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that there is a history of Pak-US ties. Pakistan wants broad-based relations with the United States. Islamabad wants to enhance trade opportunities between Pakistan and US businesspersons.