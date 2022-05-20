News Desk

Gold prices decrease Rs 50 per tola

The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs50 and was sold at Rs 138,350 on Thursday against its sale at Rs138,400 in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 43 and was sold at Rs 118,613 compared to its sale at Rs118,656 whereas that of 22 karat gold also went down to Rs108,728 against Rs108,768, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs1570 and Rs1346.02 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $14 and was traded at $1830 compared to its sale at $1816, the association reported.

