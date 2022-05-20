Govt bans import of non-essential luxury items

ISLAMABAD – The government has banned import of all non-essential luxury items under an emergency economic plan.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, while addressing a press conference here on Thursday, said that the government has imposed a ban on the import of all non-essential luxury items to save the country’s precious foreign exchange. Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter to say that the decision would “save the country’s precious foreign exchange”. “We will practice austerity and financially stronger people must lead in this effort so that the less-privileged among us do not have to bear this burden inflicted on them by the PTI government,” he said, adding that the nation would overcome these challenges with resolve and determination.

The information minister assured the nation that PM Shehbaz was working day and night to stabilize the economy. Aurangzeb said that in light of this, it was decided to impose a ban on the import of all non-essential luxury items. “These items are those which are not in use by the general public,” she said as she identified imported vehicles as one such item. The list of the banned items include cars, mobile phones, dry fruits, home appliances, crockery, private weapons, shoes, decoration items, doors and window frames, sauces, frozen meat, fruits, carpets, tissue paper, furniture, make-up, chocolates, confectionary items, shampoos, sunglasses, cigarettes, and musical instruments.

The decision came as the dollar witnessed a meteoric rise against the rupee over the past few weeks on account of the country’s rising import bill, growing current account deficit and depleting foreign exchange reserves. On Thursday, the dollar shattered all records and soared to Rs200 in the interbank market. Marriyum Aurangzeb declared that it was “an emergency like situation” and Pakistanis would have to make sacrifices under the economic plan, adding that the impact of these bans would be around $6 billion. She said that import orders where the Letter of Credit (LC) had already been opened or where payment had been made would be processed but no newer ones would be entertained. “We will have to reduce our dependence on imports,” she said, adding that the government was now focusing on exports. The minister said that under the government’s economic plan, local industries would prosper while employment opportunities would also arise. She said the new measures would also have an impact on the current account deficit, adding that this step had been taken under an emergency economic plan.

Criticising the PTI-led former government, Aurangzeb said that former prime minister Imran Khan had put all the cases against his own regime on the backburner. She held the PTI government responsible for the exponential rise in inflation and for committing “economic terrorism”. “He promised an unfunded [fuel] subsidy and played with the economy. He tried to trap the incoming government,” she claimed, adding that Imran was woefully unaware of the country’s economic problems.

Rejecting the PTI’s continuous calls for conducting early elections, the minister asserted that the government and its allies would make a decision in this regard. “It is our decision when to hold elections… If you intended to hold elections, you would have done so before the no-trust motion was submitted,” she said. Aurangzeb maintained that only the incumbent government could steer the country out of the current economic crisis. The prime minister is working on reducing inflation but such decisions require round-the-clock efforts, she said. “We have the capacity and experience to fix the current economic issues. The step taken to ban imported items is aimed at stabilising the economy,” she said. Responding to a question, the minister also said that PM Shehbaz would address the nation in a day or two and explain the entire situation.

Mobile Phones Home Appliances Fruits and Dry Fruits (except from Afghanistan) Crockery Private Weapons & Ammunition Shoes Chandeliers & Lighting (except Energy Savers) Headphones & Loudspeakers Sauces, Ketchup etc. Doors and Window Frames Travelling Bags and Suitcases Sanitary ware Fish & Frozen Fish Carpets (except from Afghanistan) Preserved Fruits Tissue Paper Furniture Shampoos Automobiles Confectionary Luxury mattresses & sleeping bags Jams & Jelly Cornflakes Bathroom ware / Toiletries Heaters / Blowers Sunglasses Kitchen ware Aerated water Frozen Meat Juices Pasta etc. Ice cream Cigarettes Shaving Goods Luxury Leather Apparel Musical Instruments Saloon items like hair dryers etc. Chocolates

