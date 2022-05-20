Govt to unveil budget on June 10

The federal budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 will be presented in the National Assembly on June 10, Dunya News reported on Friday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the presentation of the federal budget in the National Assembly while the budget will be presented by Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail.

The Finance Secretary has written to the Cabinet Secretary to convene a Cabinet meeting on June 10 to approve the budget proposals.

Sources privy to the development said that the target for tax revenue in the budget is likely to be Rs 7225 billion and the volume of the development budget is likely to be set at Rs 700-900 billion.