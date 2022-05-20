News Desk

Harry Styles reacts to claims new song ‘Daylight’ is about ex-girlfriend Swift

LONDON – Harry Styles has broken his silence on massive speculations that his new song Daylight serenades his former relationship with Taylor Swift. During his appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM on Thursday, the One Direction alum dished out his inspiration behind the song. Styles shared that the newly-unveiled song is about a woman who left him feeling frustrated. Howard couldn’t hold back himself from bringing up Styles’ past ties with Swift, whom he dated between 2012 and 2013, as the latter also has a same-titled song on her 2019 album, Lover. “You’re smiling,” Howard said just before the As It Was singer turned down the speculations. “You know I’d love to tell you you’re spot-on, but you’re not… We will always wonder,” he said. The 28-year-old singer said the track was created amid a “stream of consciousness” moment in the recording studio late at night.

Styles recalled that he and his team ‘had to find a way to finish this now’ because the music wouldn’t feel the same once the sun rises.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Stock market loses 43 points

Business

CCP investigating price fixing of freight charges at Karachi Port, Port Qasim

Gwader

Balochistan govt restores 802 water filtration plants

Business

Tourism industry to witness great progress in next two years: PTDC MD

Gwader

Govt launches operation to extinguish forest fire

Business

Pakistan ideal place for investment, pre-qualified bidders of PSMC told

Gwader

Two real brothers murdered in Bolan

Gwader

No-confidence motion an attempt to sabotage results of Local Body elections: Khetran

Gwader

Minister takes notice against delay in issuance of roll number slips to students

Business

CPPG at FCCU, CSA, PASC launch three policy briefs

1 of 2,050

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More