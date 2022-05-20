Heat stroke relief camps organised in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD – Heat stroke relief camps are set up at different town and cities of District Shaheed Benazirabad here on Thursday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar, these camps were set up with the cooperation of social and business organization to protect public following the release of heat wave alert and severe hot weather. The Heat wave response and cooling centers would provide sitting facilities and would serve cold and sweet water. DC in this regard visited cooling centers set up by traders’ community at business centers Kiryana Union Lal Building and by Helping Hand at Qazi Zhmed chowk and inspected arrangements.

Talking to traders community President Ghulam Murtaza Samo, Vice Chairman Haji Aslam Shaikh, Kamran Qayoom Qureshi, Shahid Hussain Khokhar, Dr BM Lawani and others, Deputy Commissioner said”Service to public is humanity work and it shall be widely participated by District administration, traders, social welfare organization and philanthropists in order to provide relief to general public coming out of houses to do necessary job.”

DC said”On behalf of District Administration and with the cooperation of Health Department, wards and centers are established for treatment of Heat wave affected persons at Peoples Medical Hospital and all health centers of the district.” DC has appealed general public to avoid moving out under open sun unnecessarily.