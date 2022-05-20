HPSB clears 12 more officers for promotion to Grade-22

ISLAMABAD – The High Powered Selection Board chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif concluded its proceedings on Thursday by promoting a total of 47 Grade-21 officers of different service groups into Grade-22.

The board, which met after a delay of about one year, cleared 31 officers for promotion on Wednesday while 12 officers got an affirmative nod in this regard on Thursday.

The board meeting was held at the Prime Minister Office, which was attended by the secretaries of Establishment Division, Cabinet Division and other respective secretaries.

The officers cleared for promotion on Thursday belong to Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service (PAAS), Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), Secretariat Group (SG) and Postal Group.

According to details, two officers of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service (PAAS) Dr Iram Anjum Khan and Maqbool Ahmed Gondal are cleared for the promotion in Grade-22.

A total of 7 officers belonging to the Police Service of Pakistan managed to get clearance for promotion including Aftab Ahmad Pathan, Mahmud Alam Mahsud, Moazzam Jah Ansari, Mohsin Hassan Butt, Salahuddin Khan, Dr Sardar Ali Khan and Ali Amir Malik.

Five officers of the Secretariat Group (SG) including Toaha Hussain Bugti, Syed Hasnain Mehdi, Wagar Ahmad, Muhammad Shakeel Malik and Mirza Nasiruddin Mashood Ahmad are cleared for promotions in Grade-22.

Meanwhile, two officers of Postal Group (PG) including Arshad Ali Khan and Khalida Gulnar are also promoted in Grade-22.

Earlier, the High Powered Selection Board had cleared 31 senior bureaucrats for promotions into Grade-22 on Wednesday including Prime Minister’s Secretary Dr Touqeer Shah and former principal secretary to the Chief Secretary Punjab Imdadullah Bosal.

The officers, who successfully managed to get clearance from the board include Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) officers Dr Rashid Mansoor, Dr Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, Dr Ismet Tahira, Bushra Aman, Zulfiqar Haider Khan, Naveed Allauddin, Hamid Yaqoob, Dr Iftikhar Ali Shalwani, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Farhan Aziz Khawaja, Dr Fakhar-e-Alam Irfan, Capt (Retd) Saif Anjum, Dr Muhammad Usman Chachar, Aizaz Aslam Dar, Naveed Ahmad Shaikh, Sarah Saeed, Jawad Paul, Imdad Ullah Bosal.

The officers of the Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP) who are promoted include Mazhar Javed, Sardar Shuja Alam, Babar Amin while Pakistan Customs Service (PCS) promoted officers are Suraiya Ahmed Butt and Dr Ahmad Mujtaba Memon

The other officers promoted in Grade-22 include Inland Revenue Service (IRS) officer Amir Ali Khan Talpur, Faiz Ilahi Memon and Asim Ahmed, Pakistan Railways (C&T) Group officer Zafar Zaman Ranjha, Information Group officer Saeed Javed, Commerce and Trade Group officer Syed Rafeo Bashir Shah, Military Land and Cantonments Group officer Muhammad Naeem Jan Khan, Intelligence Bureau officer Fuad Asadullah Khan.