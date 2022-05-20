Imran Goraya lauds Rs200 billion Cm relief package

LAHORE – Deputy Secretary Information PML-N Punjab Imran Goraya has appreciated Rs200 billion Relief Package granted on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz for the people of the province. He hailed it a commendable step which would significantly help to reduce price-hike and alleviate sufferings of the masses. In a statement issued here today, Imran Goraya revealed that the price of 10 KG flour bag has been reduced to Rs. 160 under the CM Relief Package across all districts of the province.

Now 10 KG flour bag will be provided at Rs. 490, he added. Imran Goraya disclosed that under the CM directive, a subsidy amounting to Rs. 200 billion is being granted in order to ensure availability of subsidized flour to the people of the province.

He stated that for the provision of good quality essential edibles at nominal rates to the masses, the monitoring and checking system in the markets has been activated and is also ongoing. He apprised that District Price Control Committees have also been activated in order to reduce prices of essential edibles and implementation on a comprehensive and an effective action plan is ongoing. Imran Goraya highlighted that effective steps are also being taken to reduce the prices of sugar, chicken and other essential edibles. Imran Goraya underscored that the motive behind such steps undertaken by the CM Hamza Shahbaz is to provide maximum relief to the masses who are badly afflicted by price-hike and are grief stricken by poverty.