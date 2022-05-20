Imran says will give call for Islamabad march today

ISLAMABAD – Reiterating his demand for early elections to end the on-going political uncertainty in the country, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday announced that he would give the call for his much-awaited long march to Islamabad today. Addressing a group of PTI’s youth at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, Khan said that he would announce the date for the protest long march today during his party’s rally scheduled to be held in Multan.

“PTI will hold its last public gathering in Multan before the march begins and I will announce the day when the entire nation has to reach Islamabad,” he said while addressing his charged supporters.

Former prime minister Khan said that the purpose for the Islamabad march will be to get “real independence”. One the ‘independence’ is that in which we used to get dictation from abroad not to import wheat and oil from Russia etc., he said. But the real freedom is that all decisions are made for the betterment of the nation, he added.

“The sea of people that will reach Islamabad will be the biggest one not only of Pakistan but also of the subcontinent’s history,” he said, adding that youth would be on the forefront of this protest march.

“Please save your energy as I will need your enthusiasm and passion for the march,” he said. He claimed that PTI was near to achieve its goal because “we need elections and don’t need an imported government.”

Khan told his supporters that they need independence through free and fair elections. He said the “sea of people” would not leave Islamabad, unless they get the date of fresh election. “Tell me, are you ready?” he asked his supporters before concluding.

Last month, ex-premier Khan had announced that PTI would hold the anti-government march towards Islamabad in the last week of May to force the PML-N-led federal government to announce the date of early election.

Separately, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar speaking at a press conference here also said that early election would be the only solution to end the on-going political and economic uncertainty in the country. “Uncertainty is like a poison for the economy,” he said.

PTI leader Asad further said that the one option was to call early elections. With this, the political chaos and economic instability will end and Pakistan again will be on the right track of betterment, he added.

He said that the other option, which was being discussed at different levels of the government, was to use the force and stop Chairman PTI Khan from coming out to streets to protest. This is not the only struggle of Khan and PTI but the nation has decided that “slavery is unacceptable for it.”

He told reporters that the supporters of PTI would hold protest demonstrations in major cities of Sindh and Balochistan on the day of the long march and the party chairman would give a call of these protests.

Responding to a question, he said that the security of former prime minister Khan has been enhanced but PTI has no plan to use women and children as a shield for his security if the government tried to arrest him after the long march call.