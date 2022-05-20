Indirect inflation

In the recent political movements in Pakistan, the democratic scenario has changed direction with regime change in this region. This regime change has impacted the prestige of different institutes of the motherland. One of the most damaged institutions is the local markets of several cities. Due to a deficit of fuel and negligence in new contracts by the new coalition, there is load shedding throughout the country’s most busy markets. Due to load shedding of electricity throughout the country, the business community has started mode of electric generators to overcome the issue of load shedding during this seasonal time of business but in this way, they are unknowingly resulting in noise as well air pollution in the markets. One of the main issues is its impact on goods rates in the market as all the marketers are including the fuel prices in the goods rates to overcome their losses. It is a time for the government to pay heed to the situation and ensure control on load shedding as well as day by day increasing inflation by strictly activating and monitoring the respective authorities of these institutions. Because it is the season of Ramadan, such issues need special consideration to be completely eradicated by profiting the public of Pakistan.