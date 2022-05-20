Our Staff Reporter

Iran has no link with Karachi bombings: Embassy

ISLAMABAD   –   The Iran Embassy in Pakistan has categorically rejected and denied the allegations that the perpetrators of the Karachi terrorist bombings may have links to Iran.

In response to questions from some media reporters about the allegations, the Embassy stressed that the allegations were made in public and in the media without providing any evidence, proof or documents to the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran through official means and this is completely unprofessional and unacceptable.

“Those who act in this way are thought to give the wrong address and project the false blame. Undoubtedly, a third party seeks to destroy the brotherly and friendly relations between Iran and Pakistan. Officials and those involved in the media are advised not to fall into the trap of enemies of close relations between Iran and Pakistan.”

The Embassy requested the members of the media and truth-seeking journalists to follow the content only through official channels and credible sources, and to reflect on it after ensuring its credibility.

