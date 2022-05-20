ITP launch drive against unauthorised number plates

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Police on Thursday launched a crackdown against unauthorized number plates and tinted glass vehicles to reduce crime in the city. Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP Operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran tasked the zonal superintendent of police, sub-divisional police officers, and station house officers to take strict action against the lawbreakers. The SSP Operations said the police have taken multiple initiatives to control crime, adding that unregistered vehicles were being used in criminal activities.