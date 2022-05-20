Anadolu

Japan pledges $2.1m to help IAEA ensure safety of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants

Japan has pledged nearly $2.1 million to support activities of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure the safety of nuclear power plants in Ukraine.

Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said at a joint press conference Thursday in Tokyo after a meeting that they agreed to continue cooperation in ensuring the security of nuclear power plants in Ukraine, where Russia continues its war.

Japan is funding the dispatch of IAEA experts and necessary equipment for the Ukrainian nuclear facilities, said Hayashi.

Grossi expressed his gratitude to Japan for its efforts to ensure the safety of Ukrainian nuclear plants.

As a part of his visit to Japan, Grossi was also briefed on the status of a plan to release radioactive water into the sea at the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

WHO validates China’s Convidecia as 11th vaccine for COVID-19

International

No more fines for PM Johnson as UK police end ‘Partygate’ probe

International

‘No shortcuts’ to Ukraine EU membership: Scholz

International

Russian soldier on trial in Ukraine asks ‘forgiveness’

International

NATO should always be ready to ‘expect the unexpected’: Commander

International

North Korea ‘ready for nuclear test’ with Biden due in Seoul

International

Sri Lanka to repay debts after six months: governor

International

Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO as first Ukraine war crimes trial begins

International

Aussie doctors warn nation “sleepwalking” into COVID-19 disaster

International

EU pldges €300b to end Russian gas reliance

1 of 2,806

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More