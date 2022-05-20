Lawyer community great asset of country: Shehbaz

islamabad – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that lawyer community is great asset of the country and the government will provide all possible cooperation in rendering their professional duties. Talking to a delegation of representatives of various bar councils in Islamabad on Thursday, he directed the Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar to start working immediately on amendments in the Lawyers Protection Act and Bar Councils Act. The delegation included President Supreme Court Bar Association Ahsan Bhoon, President Pakistan Bar Council Hafeez-ur-Rehman, President Lahore High Court Bar Association Akbar Dogar, President Punjab Bar Council Jaffar Tayyar, President Islamabad Bar Council Qamar Sabzwari and others. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and Attorney General Ashtar Osaf were also present in the meeting. The Prime Minister thanked the senior elected leaders of the lawyers’ community for their confidence in the government. Congratulating Shehbaz Sharif on assuming Prime Minister’s office, the delegation said that the lawyers’ community has been playing a role in strengthening democratic institutions and will continue its efforts in future. The delegation appreciated the role of the judiciary in resolving constitutional crisis and hoped that the government will handle the economy as per the expectations of the people.