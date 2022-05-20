Agencies

Man arrested over fake dacoity call

SARGODHA – The police have arrested a citizen on the charge of fake dacoity call. Police on Thursday said that Ijaz of Bhalwal city called 15 and informed that some armed bandits had looted valuable items and cash from him at gunpoint. On this call, a police team from Bhalwal city police station reached the spot and investigated the incident. However, during interrogation, it came into light that the dacoity call was bogus and the citizen called the police only to tease his rival.  Therefore, the police arrested the citizen, Akraam, and locked him behind bars for further investigation.

 

