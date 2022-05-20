Mayor directs UCs’ staff to facilitate people

Peshawar – Metropolitan City Mayor Zubair Ali on Thursday directed staff of union councils not to overcharge the people who approach them to get birth certificates, death certificates and nikah-nama.

Addressing a meeting of chairmen and union council secretaries in City Council Hall Peshawar, he said, “We have been elected by the people to facilitate them. We are bound to serve public according to their expectations.”

He said that chairmen and secretaries of union councils should help people and provide them facilities at their doorsteps. He also warned strict action if any union council staff was found guilty of overcharging applicants.